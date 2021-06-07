Delhi reports 231 new Covid cases, lowest since March 2

New Delhi :

On March 2, Delhi had reported 217 new cases with daily positivity rate of 0.33 per cent.

The daily positivity rate dipped to 0.36 per cent, according to the health bulletin released on Monday.

Thirty-six more people succumbed to the disease in a day, pushing the death toll to 24,627.

The number of Covid patients in home isolation have reduced to below 2,000 (1,932), while 876 people have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The tally of active Covid-19 cases stands at 5,208.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 34 fatalities, the lowest in around two months, and 381 cases.

On Saturday, the city had reported 60 fatalities and 414 new cases of Covid-19 with a positivity rate of 0.53 per cent. The day before, it had recorded 50 deaths and 523 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.68 per cent.