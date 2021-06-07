PM Modi addresses the nation: Highlights

New Delhi :

*."I had full faith in our scientists. I was sure that they would find a vaccine for Coronavirus soon and they proved me right. We have also support vaccine manufacturers in every way, including research and development," says Modi.





*.Supply of vaccine is expected to increase soon as seven companies are currently manufacturing it. We have also been trying to get vaccines from other countries.





*.Research is underway on "nasal vaccine" where the vaccine will be inhaled, not injected.





*.We saved millions of lives by getting frontline workers vaccinated before the second wave hit us.

*From January 16 to April end, we were moving ahead with our plan of providing free vaccines for all, but then Chief Ministers of different states had a lot of concerns with the decisions the Centre was taking. Since, states wanted to get involved with the process, from May 1, the Centre let the states handle 25 per cent of the vaccination responsibilities.

*.But since several states have been vocal about the difficulties they have been facing with the vaccination process, we have decided to take control of the whole process again in the next two weeks.

*.Vaccination will be free for all adults.

*.25% of the vaccines manufactured will be directed to private hospitals.

*.We will hasten the pace of manufacturing the vaccine and of getting citizens vaccinated.





*.There have been rumours about vaccines made in India being unreliable. I would like to request all of you to stay aware and know that our vaccines are safe and effective.

*.And it is only by getting vaccinated can we truly defeat this Covid-19 pandemic.





*.Private hospitals cannot charge more than Rs 150 service charge over and above the cost of the vaccines.



