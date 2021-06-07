Two children electrocuted in UP district

Two children were electrocuted to death when they came in contact with a live wire while playing.
Balrampur:
The incident took place in Jamuwaria village on Sunday evening.
The incident took place on Sunday when Firoz, 12, and Akrujama, 13, were playing on the terrace of a primary school in Gaura area where they accidently came in contact with a live electricity wire.
Both the children died on the spot, the police said.
Their bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem on Monday.
