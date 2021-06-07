Two children electrocuted in UP district

Balrampur :

The incident took place in Jamuwaria village on Sunday evening.

The incident took place on Sunday when Firoz, 12, and Akrujama, 13, were playing on the terrace of a primary school in Gaura area where they accidently came in contact with a live electricity wire.

Both the children died on the spot, the police said.

Their bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem on Monday.