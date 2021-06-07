Undertrial escapes from UP's Banda jail, security beefed up

Banda District :

After the undertrial was found missing from jail premises on Sunday evening, the security of the jail has been beefed up, officials said.





Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said, ''We have got information that an undertrial Vijay Aarakh, a resident of Barsada Bujurg village in Girwan area, lodged in the jail here has fled.'' ''Jail administration has not lodged an FIR in this connection yet,'' he added.





''It is not known yet how and from where he fled from the jail,'' the ASP said, adding that Aarakh was sent to jail in February in dacoity and other cases.