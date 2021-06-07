4 non-political BJP leaders to look into Kerala unit's issues

Thiruvananthapuram :

This decision was taken at the top national party meeting held in Delhi, the other day and it has appointed Metroman E. Sreedharan, former director general of police Jacob Thomas and former top bureaucrat C.V. Anandabose to prepare a detailed report in an alleged election fund scam that has rocked the state BJP unit and in which the Kerala Police is presently holding a detailed probe and by now has arrested about 21 people.





Both Metroman and Thomas had contested the April 6 assembly polls on the BJP ticket.





The fourth non-political BJP personality is superstar Suresh Gopi, a nominated BJP Rajya Sabha member and one who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha and April 6 assembly polls here on the BJP ticket, will present a report on the real position in the factional feuds in the party.





Incidentally, on Sunday, the top political brass of the Kerala BJP which is a divided house between the two factions of State president K. Surendran and another led by former state president P.K. Krishnadas, sensing that things are going out of hand, faced the media together and blamed the ruling CPI-M and the media for coming out with baseless reports.





The BJP had drawn a blank in the 2021 Assembly elections, even losing the Nemom seat it had won in 2016.