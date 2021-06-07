Delhi Unlocks: Metro passengers break rules on Day 1

New Delhi :

During metro rides from East Delhi's Nirman Vihar metro station to Rajiv Chowk (in the bule line), and from Rajiv Chowk to INA Market (yellow line), despite regular announcements at metro stations that standing passengers were now allowed, rules were not followed.





Complying with Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) guidelines on Covid appropriate behaviour, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) started its services with 50 per cent seating capacity.





The government on Saturday announced that no passenger will be allowed to stand in metro coaches, however, many were seen breaking it on Monday.





Delhi has been under strict lockdown due to unprecedented surge in Covid cases since April 19. While, the metro services were completely suspended on May 10.





Now, as Covid cases and daily positivity rate continues to decline, the Delhi administration has started phase-wise unlocking exercise.





In the process for the second consecutive week, after permitting for construction and manufacturing/ factories since May 31, DDMA in its order issued on Saturday has allowed to open markets and malls in Delhi on alternate day (odd-even basis), which will be decided on the basis of shop's number.





Apart from all these, Government and private offices will also reopen and to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour, Delhi police personnel have been deployed outside metro stations.





Umed Singh, a police official deployed at Connaught Place, said, "We have been directed to ensure that people do not assemble at one place and follow Covid guidelines. We have to make video of public movement."



