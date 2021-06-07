Mumbai: 1 dead, 4 hurt after building wall collapses on house

Mumbai :

Fire brigade personnel rescued 11 people while residents in the area rescued six persons immediately after the collapse around 1.30 am, the official said.





Those rescued and injured were sent to the Bhabha hospital in Bandra and V N Desai hospital in Santacruz, he said.





The condition of the injured - Salman Khan (24), Rahul Khot (22), Rohan Khot (22) and Lata Khot (48) - is stable, the official said.





Riyaz Ahmad (28) was brought dead to the hospital.





The structures are located in Rajjak Chawl at Kherwadi Road of Bandra (East), the official said.