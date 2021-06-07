Abhishek Banerjee meets 3 TMC veterans, discusses party-related matters

Kolkata :

Abhishek Banerjee visited Chatterjee's Naktala residence here to seek his guidance, sources in the party said.





"I told him that I will always be there to offer my support. We discussed matters related to coordination between the administration and party. I also gave him my best wishes," the minister said.





Abhishek Banerjee later visited the residences of two other party veterans Subrata Bakshi and Subrata Mukherjee.





"Everyone starts from a point. Abhishek deserves more challenging responsibilities nationally. He played a great role in TMC win in such a difficult situation," Mukherjee, also a state minister, said after the hour long discussion at his Ballygunge flat.





Another old timer and Mamata Banerjee loyalist Bakshi hugged Abhishek Banerjee as he entered the room in Bhawanipore area and discussed organisational matters.





Abhishek Banerjee didn't speak to waiting mediapersons.