BJP attacks Kejriwal, says he should implement Centre's one nation one ration card scheme

New Delhi :

The Delhi government had Saturday claimed its scheme for doorstep delivery of ration was rejected by the Lt governor, saying the Centre's approval was not sought and that a litigation was pending in the high court regarding it.





The Centre has rejected the Delhi government's claim as "baseless".





Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged in a statement that "thousands of workers have not got ration as Kejriwal had done nothing on Centre's ''one nation one ration card'' scheme".





"If he really wants to do something for the poor, he should implement this one nation one ration card yojna. Ration for poor is rotting in government schools but his government has failed to distribute it," Gupta said.





He further added that under the National Food Security Act and the Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Yojna, the Centre was already giving "free ration to 80 crore people for May and June in addition to 72 lakh card holders".





"If Kejriwal wants to distribute ration in addition to this, he can buy it on the notified rate and neither the Centre nor anyone else would object to that. But to describe Centre policies as his own is low-level politics," he said.



