Working with dedication to fulfil promises made to people: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur :

It is making efforts to solve the problems faced by the common people and take the state to new heights of development, he said, adding that his government is providing transparent and accountable governance.





The chief minister was addressing an event to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of multiple projects in Jodhpur district.





Budget announcements for the financial year were made keeping in mind the development of every area and every section, he added.





Gehlot inaugurated five projects with an estimated cost of Rs 2.10 crore and laid foundation stones for 15 more worth around Rs 113.38 crore.





Roads are the axis of development and so, it is the priority of the Rajasthan government to ensure that there is no shortage in development of roads across the state, the chief minister said.





He said his government was giving special emphasis to the development of basic facilities like electricity and water supply, roads, and social security.





The need for social security has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, the chief minister added.





Although the state has seen a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases recently due to the efforts of its government, the pandemic has not ended, and there is a possibility of a third wave, Gehlot said.



