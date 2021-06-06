Stringent action if adulterated milk is supplied by pvt firms: Minister

Milk and Dairy Development Minister S M Nasar on Sunday warned of stringent action if complaints on adulterated milk supply by private firms are received.

Pudukottai : Cautioning people against getting lured to buy adulterated milk, he said the state-owned Aavin, provided pure milk to the consumers and hence people should patronise it. "Aavin milk is pure. People should purchase Aavin milk (and benefit)," the minister said and warned of stringent action if complaints of adulterated milk supplied by private firms are received. Speaking to reporters after inspecting the Aavin dairy here Nasar claimed irregularities to tune of several crores were perpetrated during the last 10 years and these would be investigated.