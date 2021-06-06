West Bengal Governor Dhankar faces Mahua Moitra's fire for 'nepotism'

Kolkata :

On Sunday, the party raised serious allegations of nepotism against the Governor himself.





Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra, in a tweet, named eight relatives of the Governor whom, she said, had been appointed as Officers-on-Special Duty or OSDs after Dhankar occupied the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.





Addressing Governor as "Uncleji", she asked him to go and "take your extended family with you" as she tweeted a list of those who are related to the Governor and have been appointed OSDs.





Earlier Trinamul MP Kalyan Banerjee had asked party supporters to file cases against the Governor.





Banerjee said it may not be possible to prosecute him while he is Governor but "he can be dragged to court once he is not Governor anymore".





Dhankar has been highly critical of the Trinamool Congress government, blaming it for failure to control post-poll violence .





He not only raised the issue at the swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers but also went on a tour of north Bengal and Assam to meet victims of post-poll violence.





The Trinamool is also upset with him after he granted permission for prosecution of two current ministers, one former minister and one former Mayor in the Narada scam that considerably embarrassed Mamata Banerjee's government.





Maitra's charges are seen as the latest fusilade against the Governor, whose immediate removal has been demanded by the Chief Minister.