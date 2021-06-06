Amazon under fire after bikini having colours of Karnataka flag, emblem on sale

Bangalore :

Calling it a matter of Kannadigas' self-pride and that the government would not tolerate such things, the Minister asked Amazon Canada to apologize.





This comes close on the heels of outrage against tech giant Google over a search result that showed Kannada as India's ''ugliest language''.





''We experienced an insult of Kannada by @Google recently.





Even before the scars could heal, we find @amazonca using the colors of #Kannada flag and the Kannada icon on ladies clothes,'' Limbavali has said.





''Multinational companies should stop such repeated insult of #Kannada This is a matter of Kannadigas' self-pride and we will not tolerate the rise in such incidents. @amazonca should, therefore, apologize to Kannadigas. Legal action will be taken immediately against @amazonca,'' he tweeted on Saturday.





The Minister had directed for similar action against Google following uproar last week against search result showed Kannada as Indias ''ugliest language'', but later decided against going ahead with it, as the tech giant tendered an apology.





Terming it an insult to the government, JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy have asked the government to look into possibilities of taking action against Amazon, and it was necessary to stop the recurrence of such things in the future.





He also demanded that Amazon should apologize to Kannadigas.





The bikini had the colors of the unofficial state's flag, in hues of yellow and red, and has the state's emblem 'Gandaberunda', a two-headed mythological bird, which now seems to have been removed by Amazon from its Canada site following the uproar.





There was no immediate comment from Amazon.