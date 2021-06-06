Telangana Cabinet to meet on June 8 to discuss Covid, economy

Hyderabad :

To be presided over by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the Cabinet meeting will be held on June 8 at 2 p.m. at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the chief minister.





It is likely to discuss the situation in the State amidst Covid-19 pandemic, medical and health, agriculture operations and the economic situation in the state due to lockdown.





The Cabinet may also review ongoing works on various irrigation projects, measures to be taken and availability of water for irrigation during the monsoon, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Sunday.





The Cabinet may also discuss the financial assistance being given to farmers under Rythu Bandhu, measures taken to control the sale of spurious seeds, availability of fertilisers and pesticides and other agriculture related issues.





With the Corona on the downward trend following the measures taken by the government, the Cabinet may discuss about the action to be taken department-wise. It may dwell on the preventive measures to be taken by the medical and health department and its readiness to face the third wave of Corona, which may hit the State. The Cabinet will also focus on the impact of lockdown on the State's economy and may take decisions accordingly, the CMO said.





The Cabinet is likely to decide whether to extend the lockdown or lift it. The lockdown is coming to an end on June 9.





It was on May 12 that the State government had enforced the lockdown for a week with daily relaxation from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. It was later extended by 10 days.





On May 30, the State Cabinet extended the lockdown for 10 days with daily relaxation from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.