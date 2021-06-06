Uttarakhand begins preparation for assembly elections

Dehradun :

"There will be an exercise to increase the booin ths in the booths where there are more than 1000 voters, if EVM, Ballot Unit and VVPAT are found extra. The office of the state assembly will be ending on March 18, 2022, Chief Electoral Officer Soujanya told ANI.





State Chief Electoral Officer further said that initial preparations have begun in the districts and will gain momenuts once the effect of the corona pandemic subsides.





The total number of booths in Uttarakhand is 11,200. The poll body has said they will send a demand for EVM, VVPAT and Ballot Units to the Centre, and voter lists will also be updated in October.





Presently, there are 79.66 lakh voters in the state with about 82,000 service voters also registered.