Karnataka logs 13,800 fresh COVID-29 cases, 365 deaths

Bangalore :

As many as 365 people succumbed to COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, taking the death toll to 31,260.





The active cases in Karnataka stand at 2,68,275, as per the data issued on Saturday.





The state also witnessed 25,346 recoveries recorded on Saturday.





The positivity rate of the state now stands at 9.69 per cent, while the fatality rate stands at 2.64 per cent.





India reported 1,20,529 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country's infection tally to 2,86,94,879, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.





India's active caseload further declined to 15,55,248 as active cases decreased by 80,745 in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the country have been less than 2 lakhs for the nine successive days.





The death toll due to the virus climbed to 3,44,082 with 3,380 fatalities being recorded in a span of 24 hours.