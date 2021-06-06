Telangana: Diagnostic centres at 19 district headquarters, govt hospitals to start functioning from Monday

Hyderabad :

The diagnostic centres in Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Jangaon, Mulugu, Mehboobabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagtial, Siddipet, Nalgonda, Khammam, Sircilla, Vikarabad, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Gadwal and Asifabad districts and in the major government hospitals, will start functioning from Monday, according to the Chief Minister's office.





During the event, Rao instructed the medical officials to provide better medical treatment to the people of Telangana.





"The medical health sector, which was destroyed in the previous united Andhra Pradesh rule, had been restored within a short span of time. Telangana is moving towards being a health state," he said.





He said the decision to set up 19 diagnostic centres at the district headquarters in the state is a landmark in the history of the medical and health sector in the State.





The Chief Minister said, "Medical treatment is becoming more and more costly for the people. The poor are forced to sell their properties to get treatment. The cost of diagnostic tests became more than the disease. To detect the ailment, blood and urine tests are a must. These days every other person is suffering from hypertension and diabetes. They have to get examined for them. Tests for the heart, liver, kidney, and lungs, Cancer, Thyroid became a necessity for the poor. And Corona came and joined the list. Several tests are to be conducted for the COVID."





"The government doctor will write a prescription for medicines, but for the diagnostic tests, people are forced to go to the private clinics, spend thousands of rupees and get the tests done. This has become a heavy financial burden on the poor. People are facing a lot of hardships to get the COVID tests done for the treatment," he said.





Rao said that as many as 57 tests would be conducted at these centres, which include tests for COVID.





"The government had ensured that adequate pathologists, microbiologists, radiologists and other staff needed to conduct the tests are posted at these centres," he added.