Tripura CM sends aids, study table, medicines after girl's FB posts

Agartala :

Barsha Das, a student of Class 8 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), has recently posted two Facebook messages drawing the attention of the Chief Minister.





The girl in her messages said that she, her parents along with her toddler brother lives in a makeshift small home at Maheshkaha on the outskirts of the city.





"Her father Uttam Das has such meager earnings that he cannot afford a study table for her. Her mother is also a Covid patient and they need food and medicines," the young girl said in her posts.





An official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that Deb after learning the messages of the girl has asked officials to provide all possible help to Barsha's family.





Barsha after getting the materials including her study table sent another message expressing her gratitude to the Chief Minister.





"I did not expect that the CM would respond to my appeal and that too so promptly," the girl said.





The CMO officials said that Deb is very active on social media and frequently reaches out to the people using these platforms.





"This is not the first time that the Chief Minister has acted to any request on social media. Earlier, on many occasions he had arranged many facilities and taken appropriate actions on the basis of the social media requests made by people from different parts of the state," a CMO official said.