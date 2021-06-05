Vaccinate all above 40 by July 15, says Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram :

While speaking at the daily COVID-19 evaluation meet, Vijayan asked all the State departments to work together to fight the pandemic.





''There are 50 lakh people, above the age of 45, yet to receive the vaccine in the State. We will get 38 lakh doses this month. The Chief Minister has directed to get all above the age of 40 vaccinated by July 15,'' a release issued by the CMO said.





The State government has also decided to include the mentally challenged in the priority list for vaccination.





Meanwhile, State Health Minister Veena George said the State has administered over one crore vaccines till Friday.





''We have given 78,75,797 people the first dose of the vaccine while 21,37,389 got the second. We were able to vaccinate this many due to the intervention of the government and the health workers,'' George said in a release.





''We've received 1,04,13,620 doses of vaccine till now.





That included 8,84,680 doses purchased by the State government which comprised 7,46,710 doses of Covishield and 1,37,580 doses of Covaxin,'' Minister said.





The State government has also decided to administer the second dose of the Covishield vaccine, within a gap of four to six weeks, to those who are bound to travel to foreign countries.