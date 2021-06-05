Nadda chairs key meeting of BJP general secretaries to take stock of Covid relief work by party workers

New Delhi :

After the meeting, Nadda along with BJP general secretary B L Santhosh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi apparently to apprise him about the relief work done by the party.





The meeting was the first in-person huddle of the BJP national office bearers held after the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19.





The meeting, which held at Nadda's residence, was also attended by all morcha presidents of the BJP.





Later, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvarghiya in a tweet said the party carried out welfare work in 1.33 lakh villages across the country as part of its campaign ''Sewa Hi Sangathan Hai''.





More than 66,000 party workers also donated the blood during this campaign.





The also assumed significance as it is expected to brainstorm on the BJP''s preparations and strategy for assembly elections which are seen as semi-final to the 2024 general elections, a source said.





The meeting was also attended by all eight general secretaries of the BJP -- Bhupender Yadav, C T Ravi, Dushyant Gautam, D Purandeshwari, Arun Singh, Dilip Saikia, Tarun Chugh and Vijayvargiya along with its general secretary (organisation) Santhosh and joint general secretary (organisation) Shivprakash. Nadda has called a two-day meeting which started on Satuday to review the relief and Covid preventive work done by BJP workers amid the pandemic.