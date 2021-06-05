Kerala has administered 1 cr vaccine doses: Health officials

Thiruvananthapuram :

The health officials in a statement said the vaccination numbers include 78,75,797 first dose and 21,37,389 second dose. This was done without wasting even a single dose of vaccine.





As many as 4,74,676 people in the age group of 18 to 44 years received their first vaccine dose.





In the age group of 45 to 60 years, 27,96,267 people received their first vaccine dose while 1,97,052 people received their second dose as well.





Likewise 35,48,887 people above 60 years received their first jab and 11,38,062 received their second jab, too.





With respect to health workers, who were the first to receive the vaccine jabs, 5,20,788 got the first dose while 4,03,698 got their second one, too. Besides 5,35,179 frontline Covid warriors in the state got their first jab and 3,98,527 got both the doses.





The health ministry statement said the state received 1,04,13,620 vaccine doses and it includes 7,46,710 Covishield and 1,37,580 Covaxin vaccines which were purchased by the state government while the Centre supplied 86,84,680 Covishield and 8,44,650 Covaxin doses.



