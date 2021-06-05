Delhi markets to open on odd-even basis from Monday, metro to run at 50 pc capacity: Kejriwal

New Delhi :

The government also allowed all standalone and neighbourhood shops to function, implying that liquor vends will reopen from Monday when all the new relaxations will come into force in the national capital.





However, establishments like cinemas, theatres, restaurants (except home delivery and take away), bars, gyms, spas, barber shops, salons and beauty parlours will remain closed till further orders. Any shop pertaining to entertainment and amusement services will also remain closed.





Home delivery through e-commerce platforms has also been allowed. According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, the ongoing lockdown, which was imposed on April 19, has been extended by one more week (up to June 14).





Addressing an online media briefing, the chief minister said that government and private offices in the city will be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity.





The COVID-19 situation has gradually been improving in view of which the process of unlock was started last week with allowing manufacturing and construction activities in Delhi, Kejriwal said.





Malls, markets and market complexes (except weekly markets) will open between 10 am to 8 pm on odd-even basis in accordance with their shop numbers.





''This implies that only 50 per cent of the shops (excluding those selling essential goods) will be opened,'' the DDMA said in its order.





However, shops selling essential goods, including educational books and stationary shops, fan shops in malls, markets and market complexes, are permitted to open on all days without restriction of timings.





All standalone and neighbourhood shops in residential complexes will be permitted to open on all days without any distinction of essential and non-essential goods/services, the order said.





However, the timings of the such shops dealing with non-essential goods or services will be between 10 am to 8 pm.





Delhi Metro train services that were halted on May 10 due to surging Covid second wave will start from Monday.





''Transportation by the Delhi Metro will be allowed with up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity of metro coach,'' said the DDMA order.





During the media briefing on Saturday, Kejriwal said that in last 24 hours, around 400 fresh cases were reported in Delhi and positivity rate came down to 0.5 percent, adding that the coronavirus situation is quite under control.





''Bringing back the economy on tracks is crucial as the situation of coronavirus is improving,'' he said.





The DDMA order stated that government offices will open with Group A officers and 50 per cent staff of lower ranks working there. All officers and staff associated with essential services will work without any restrictions.





Heads of departments concerned will decide which services are essential and the 50 per cent staff that can be called for work.





Private offices will be allowed to resume work with 50 per cent manpower from 9 am to 5 pm, it stated, adding that efforts will be made that as far as possible employees work from home and staggered timing is adopted to ensure social distancing.





The staff will be required to carry an authority letter or valid ID card of their organisation for movement, according to the DDMA's order.





The DDMA said that the market associations, district magistrates, DCPs and labour commissioners will be responsible to ensure the compliance of its order.





The movement of shopkeepers and their employees at malls, market complexes, standalone and neighbourhood (colony) shops will be allowed on production of a valid identity card issued by the employer, firm or a valid e-pass issued by district magistrates, it said.





Delivery of all types of goods through e-commerce will be allowed on production of a valid identity card issued by the employer or the company, it added.





The order stipulated implementation of COVID appropriate behaviour at all government and private offices, malls, markets, market complexes, standalone (single) and neighbourhood shops.





The offices and shops will be liable to be closed if norms of COVID appropriate behaviour are not maintained there, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said.





The market associations and RWAs will also be responsible for ensuring compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour by all shopkeepers, offices and residents within the premises of malls, markets, market complexes, offices and societies, it added.





On Saturday, Delhi recorded 414 COVOD-19 cases and 60 fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 0.53 per cent.