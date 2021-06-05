Sat, Jun 05, 2021

Keep nature's laws in mind while planning development: Maha CM

Published: Jun 05,202104:25 PM by PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday stressed the need to plan development works by taking into consideration the laws of nature. He was speaking at an event organised to the mark the World Environment Day here.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackery (File Photo)
Indian culture encourages protection and conservation of environment, he said. 

''While planning development works, we need to take into consideration the laws of nature. We have witnessed the consequences of harming the nature,'' Thackeray said. 

The green cover is disappearing from urban landscape, he added. 

''We call earth 'Vasundhara' and compare her with the measurement of sq ft and distribute it into one-BHK (bedroom- hall-kitchen) and two-BHK . This development agenda will be disastrous,'' he said. 

Due to coronavirus, we now realise the importance of oxygen and are now upgrading the oxygen production facilities. 

But the naturally given oxygen, like trees, is being destroyed'' he said, adding that there is a need to protect mangroves.

