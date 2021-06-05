Blackstone buys International Data Group for USD 1.3 bn

New Delhi :

Private equity funds managed by Blackstone entered into a definitive agreement to acquire I





DG from Oriental Rainbow, a subsidiary of China Oceanwide Holdings Group.





Founded in 1964, IDG provides market intelligence for the fast-growing technology industry.





“The high-quality data, analytics, and insights IDG delivers to technology leaders are only becoming more critical as the pace of growth and innovation accelerates,” said Peter Wallace, Global Head of Core Private Equity at Blackstone. IDG has a collection of tech publications that includes CIO, Computerworld, PCWorld and Tech Hive.