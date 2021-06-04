Congress begins to free vaccination for 1 lakh in Karnataka

Bangalore :

Senior Congress leader and former minister Shamanur Shivashankarappa, 89, has placed an order to procure vaccines worth Rs 4 crore to inoculate people in his Davangere South Assembly constituency.





"Shivashankarappa's gesture shows the party and its leaders are committed to vaccinate people of the state and protect them from the Covid pandemic," said Shivakumar.





Though the party has urged the state government to allow it to procure vaccines worth Rs 100 crore to inoculate as many people free, it is yet to get an official response.





"We have received about 10,000 doses to first vaccinate people in Davangere. The drive will be carried out in other parts of the state on getting about 50,000 doses of Covishield vaccine by next week," said Shivakumar.





The party has set up a vaccination centre at Durgamma Mariamma temple at Davangere for inoculating people irrespective of their party affiliation.





"I urge everyone to take the vaccine to defeat coronavirus," Shivakumar said, blaming the ruling BJP for the vaccine shortage in the state, as its government preferred to export the life-saving drug than protect people.





Congress leaders, including former minister S.S. Mallikarju, Working Presidents Eshar Khandre and Saleem Ahmed, and legislators were also present at the event.