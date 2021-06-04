Govt allocates addl 1,21,000 vials of Amphotericin-B to states, UTs, central institutions

New Delhi :

"Additional 1,21,000 vials of #Amphotericin-B have been allocated to all the States/UTs and Central Institutions today," the Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers said in a tweet.





Mucormycosis affects the sinuses, brain and lungs, and can be life-threatening in diabetic or severely immuno-compromised individuals such as cancer patients or people with HIV/AIDS.





The doctors in India are documenting an alarming number of cases of mucormycosis among patients with COVID and those who have recently recovered.