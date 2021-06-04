Over 1.93 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses still with states: Centre

New Delhi :

The Centre has so far provided, both through the free of cost and through direct state procurement categories, more than 24 crore vaccine doses to states and UTs.





Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 22,27,33,963 doses, the ministry said.





''As many as 1,93,95,287 are still available with the states and UTs to be administered,'' it said.





As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.