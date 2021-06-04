Won’t limit functionality, will keep reminding users to accept new privacy policy, says WhatsApp

New Delhi :

WhatsApp said its recent policy update does not change the privacy of people’s personal messages, and it has already written to the government seeking to assure them that the privacy of users remains its highest priority.





“We reiterate that we have already responded to the Government of India and assured them that the privacy of users remains our highest priority,” a WhatsApp spokesperson said in an emailed statement. A raging debate had ensued earlier this year after WhatsApp said it will update its terms of service and privacy policy around how it processes user data and partners with Facebook to offer integrations across the social media giant’s products.





The Facebook-owned company has insisted that its contentious privacy policy will not limit the functionality of how WhatsApp works in the coming weeks.





The spokesperson further noted that the recent update does not change the privacy of people’s personal messages and that its purpose is to provide additional information about how people can interact with businesses if they choose to do so.





“We hope this approach reinforces the choice that all users have whether or not they want to interact with a business. We will maintain this approach until at least the forthcoming PDP law comes into effect,” the spokesperson said.





Centre to HC: WA using ‘tricks’ to force users accept policy before law comes





The Centre on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that WhatsApp was indulging in anti-user practices by obtaining “trick-consent” from the users for its updated privacy policy to ensure that its entire existing user base is made to accept the terms and conditions before the Personal Data Protection Bill becomes law in India. “It is submitted that millions of WhatsApp existing users, those who have not accepted the updated 2021 privacy policy, are being bombarded with notifications on an everyday basis,” it said in response to a petition challenging the Facebook-owned messaging app’s 2021 privacy policy. The government also told the court that WhatsApp has “unleashed its digital prowess” to the “unsuspecting existing users” and would like to force them to accept the privacy policy by flashing such notifications at regular intervals.