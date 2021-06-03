Maha Covid deaths and cases go up, toll crosses 97K

Mumbai :

Compared to 553 deaths on Wednesday, the state reported 643 fatalities (307 fresh and 336 previous deaths), taking the toll to 97,394.





The number of fresh cases increased from 15,169 on Wednesday to 15,229, and the state tally climbed up to 57,91,413 now.





In Mumbai, for the third day running, the new infections remained below the four-figure level, but increased from 923 on Wednesday to 985 - and the city tally reached 708,026. Deaths went down from 31 on Wednesday to 27, and the total fatalities in the country's commercial capital now stood at 14,907.





The number of active cases dropped from 216,016 to 204,974 now, as another 25,617 fully cured patients returned home, taking the total to 54,86,206 while the recovery rate further improved from 94.54 per cent to 94.73 per cent.





The Mumbai Circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts - recorded a spurt in new cases, from 2,616 to 3,046, taking its tally to 15,40,443 and with 61 more deaths, the toll rose to 28,046, in view of the reconciliation of fatalities.





Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation stood at 15,66,490, while those shunted to institutional quarantine totalled 7,055.