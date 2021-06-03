India's position not new, it abstained on previous occasions also: MEA on abstention at UNHRC on Gaza violence

New Delhi :

Responding to a question on the Palestinian foreign minister writing to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on India abstaining during the voting in the United Nations Human Rights Council on the issue, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said a similar letter has been written to all countries who abstained.





"Palestine wrote similar letters to all countries who abstained. The position that we took is not a new position. And we have abstained on previous occasions. I think that explains our position quite clearly and addresses these questions," the spokesperson asserted during a media briefing.



