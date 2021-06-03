Karnataka set to administer more than 60 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine in June: CM

Bangalore :

"Our government is set to administer more than 60 lakh doses of vaccine in June. With 1.41 Crore doses administered so far, Karnataka will complete 2 crore jabs by the end of this month. I thank PM Narendra Modi Ji for his continued support towards Karnataka's vaccination drive," Yediyurappa tweeted.





Sharing details of vaccine supply, state Health Minister K Sudhakar said more than 58.71 lakh doses of vaccine will be supplied to Karnataka in June. This includes supply of over 45 lakh doses from the Government of India and 13.7 lakh doses from state government's direct procurement.





Out of over 45 lakh vaccine doses from the Centre, 37,60,610 are Covishield and 7,40,190 are Covaxin, while of 13.7 lakh doses from the state's direct procurement, 10,86,080 are Covishield and 2,84,760 Covaxin, according to the data tweeted by the Minister.





Sudhakar said Bengaluru's vaccination coverage is one of the highest among major cities in India, with more than 28.3 lakh people inoculated with at least one dose--28.6 per cent of the city's population is vaccinated.





Meanwhile, the government has also decided to purchase vaccines directly from other manufacturing companies as the two firms which had submitted bids to supply Sputnik vaccine in response to global tender, have not submitted the requisite documents.