Thu, Jun 03, 2021

Gangster Ravi Pujari brought to Kochi from Bengaluru in shooting case

Published: Jun 03,202110:34 AM by ANI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Pujari will be produced before the court tomorrow. The court had granted custody of Pujari till June 8 to the police.

Source: ANI
Source: ANI
Thiruvananthapuram:
A team of Kerala Police took gangster Ravi Pujari from Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara jail to Kochi on Wednesday evening for an investigation in connection with a shootout case. The case is presently being probed by the Anti-Terrorist Squad of Kerala.

Pujari will be produced before the court tomorrow. The court had granted custody of Pujari till June 8 to the police.

The case pertains to the incident on December 15, 2018, when two bike-borne assailants fired from a pistol outside the beauty parlour run by actor Leena Maria Paul at Panampilly Nagar in Kochi. Ravi Pujari is the third accused in this case.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations