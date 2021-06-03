Rangasamy offers 2 ministerial berths, Speaker post to BJP

Puducherry :

According to sources, Rangasamy, founder of the NR Congress, has agreed to provide two minister berths and the Speaker post to its alliance BJP. If it is acceptable to the BJP, who has been demanding three minister berths, including Deputy Chief Minister and Speaker post, then the ongoing crisis is certainly over and the Cabinet expansion will take place in a couple of days.





Meanwhile, the BJP convened a meeting of its elected members in the evening to discuss the issue and take a final decision. Apart from the six elected BJP members, three nominated members and two of the three Independent members who have extended support to the BJP, took part in the meeting chaired by party state president V Saminathan.





The power struggle continued in the UT as the BJP stuck to its demand of the post of Deputy Chief Minister which is not in vogue in the Union Territory.





Rangasamy has remained silent so far, but on Wednesday agreed to give two minister berths and Speaker posts to the BJP. The ball is now in the BJP’s court.