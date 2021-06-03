Andhra to accelerate comprehensive land survey programme

Amaravati :

During a review meeting, the Chief Minister noted that the works for the 'Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoomi Raksha' survey programme are progressing at a slow pace due to the prevailing Covid situation, and instructed the officials to expedite the works and complete them within the stipulated time.





The Chief Minister said that the registration process should be continued in the secretariats, and directed the officials to expedite comprehensive land survey in the urban areas and arrange all the required facilities for it.





"Once the survey is completed, clear titles will be given and there will no chance for land disputes," he said, according to a government release.





The officials said that the 70 base stations established so far are functioning with complete accuracy. They said that more ground stations will be set up with the help of the Survey of India. They also plan to use drones for the purpose.





According to the officials, the pilot project of the survey is almost complete and it is being conducted in 4,800 villages in the first phase.





Launched in December last year, the 'YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoomi Rakshana' is a land resurvey programme for granting permanent land rights to the beneficiaries by ensuring dispute-free land holdings through digitisation of land records.