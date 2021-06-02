4 BJP workers arrested in murder case of TMC supporter

Siliguri :

Kanta Bauri, a TMC supporter, was allegedly beaten to death at Muktinagar village in the Khayrasole police station area on May 8, police said.





Six others were also injured in the incident.





BJP had claimed that a gang of TMC-backed "goons" raided the village that day and the villagers resisted. However, TMC had alleged that its supporters were attacked when they took part in a feast.





BJP leader Kalosona Mondal said, "There is nothing new in the arrest of the BJP workers. We have to see why they were arrested."