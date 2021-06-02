Free ration from June 5 to those even without ration card: Sisodia

New Delhi :

Earlier, Delhi's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain had said the Delhi government will distribute 4 kg wheat and 1 kg rice per person for free among those not covered under the Public Distribution System.





One school each in every ward has been earmarked for free food grain distribution.





According to the Delhi government's estimates, around 20 lakh people who don't have ration cards will be eligible to receive 5 kg food grain free as part of this measures.