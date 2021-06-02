Telangana to vaccinate students going abroad from June 5

Hyderabad :

A separate facility for vaccination of students going abroad for higher education is proposed to be launched in the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM), Narayanguda, Hyderabad.





An online slot booking system for the convenience of these students is being developed and will be rolled out on June 4. Link for this facility will be made available at https://www.health.telangana.gov.in Vaccination will commence and slots will be available from June 5.





The state cabinet, at its meeting on May 31, had decided to start vaccinating students going abroad for the higher studies.





It was announced that these students will be vaccinated on a priority based on their admission letters.





Yocket, India's largest platform for study abroad aspirants, has welcomed the decision by the Telangana government to vaccinate students going abroad for higher studies.





Co-founder and Higher Education Expert, Sumeet Jain, said that this is a welcome step. "This move will bring in a lot of positivity among the students that the people in power do care about them. This is a welcome move and it will give a lot of students to travel with confidence," he said.