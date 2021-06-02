Maha reports 15,169 COVID-19 cases, 285 deaths, 29,270 recover

Mumbai :

The new cases were higher than 14,123 infections registered on Tuesday.





Recoveries far exceeded new infections.





As many as 29,270 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases to 54,60,589, a statement from the health department said.





The state now has 2,16,016 active cases, it said.





The COVID-19 recovery rate marginally increased to 94.54 per cent from 94.28 per cent a day ago, while the fatality rate is at 1.67 per cent, the department said.





The statement said 2,36,491 more people were tested for coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the number of samples examined so far to 3,55,14,594.





There are 16,87,643 people in home isolation and 7,418 in institutional quarantine across the state, the department said.





Out of the 285 deaths, 211 occurred in the last 48 hours and 74 in the last week, it said.





As many as 268 COVID-19 deaths had taken place before the last week and they have been directly added in the cumulative figures as part of a data reconciliation exercise, the department said.





This means, the cumulative fatality count rose by 553 to 96,751, the department said.





Mumbai city reported 923 new cases and 31 deaths, taking its tally to 7,07,041 and the toll to 14,880, the department said.





The wider Mumbai division, including the city and its satellite towns, reported 2,616 infections and 50 deaths, pushing the caseload to 15,37,397 and the toll to 27,965, it said.





The Nashik division reported 1,670 cases and 54 deaths, of which 21 were from Ahmednagar district, the department said.





The Pune division registered 3,929 fresh coronavirus cases, 1,461 of them in Satara district. Out of 49 deaths in the division, 15 were from rural parts of Solapur district, while 11 and 10 were reported from villages of Pune and Satara districts, respectively, the statement said.





The Kolhapur division reported 3,876 cases of coronavirus, including 1,114 in Kolhapur district. The division also reported 67 deaths of which 25 were from rural parts of Kolhapur and 13 from villages of Sangli district.





Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts added 11 deaths each, the department said.





The Aurangabad division recorded 379 infections of the deadly disease, the Latur division 839, the Akola division 955 and the Nagpur division 905, the statement said.





In the Latur division, Beed district alone reported 11 deaths out of the total 26, it said.





Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 57,76,184; new cases 15,169, deaths 96,751; recoveries 54,60,589; active cases 2,16,016; tests so far 3,55,14,594.