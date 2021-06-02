'Missing' posters of Sidhu surface in Amritsar

Chandigarh :

An NGO, Shaheed Baba Deep Singh Sewa Society, has put up the posters titled 'Gumshuda Di Talaash' (Search for the Missing). Similar posters were seen in Amritsar earlier also.





State Congress leaders told IANS that for the past three-four months, Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur have been staying at the former's ancestral house in Patiala, the home constituency of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.





Their daughter is reportedly staying alone in the Amritsar residence.





The residents of the Joda Phatak area in Sidhu's constituency, who lost their family members when a speeding train crushed them as they were watching Dusshera celebrations in 2018, are upset as the Congress leader, then a Cabinet minister, and his wife Navjot Kaur had promised to provide jobs to the eligible family members of those killed in the accident.





The railways had said that it was not responsible for the tragedy.