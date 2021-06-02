23 cr vax doses provided to states till date: Health Ministry

New Delhi :

The government of India has so far provided 23,35,86,960 vaccine doses to the states/UTs, both through the free of cost category and the direct state procurement category.





Of these, the total consumption, including wastages, is 21,71,44,022 doses (as per the data available till 8 am on Wednesday), the ministry said.





More than 1.64 crore vaccine doses (1,64,42,938) are still available with the states/UTs for administration to the beneficiaries.





As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them vaccines free of cost, the Health Ministry said.





The government has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by the states/UTs.



