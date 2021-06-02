BCI sets up panel to decide method of examination for law students

New Delhi :

The apex bar body said the committee was formed in view of requests of several students from across the country, including 273 from the Faculty of Law, Delhi University (DU).





The BCI, which is also the regulator of legal education in the country, said it has resolved to constitute a 12-member expert committee to be chaired by Justice Govind Mathur, former Chief Justice, Allahabad High Court.





“The students of several centres of legal education including 273 students of Faculty of Law, DU had sent emails, with the request that the LLB intermediate semester examination/evaluation and promotion should be held as per UGC Guideline through a composite scheme i.e. 50 per cent marks from the internal assessment and 50 per cent marks for previous performance,” the BCI said in a press release issued on Wednesday.





BCI chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra said that an email was also sent by Prof Vandana, Dean, Faculty of Law, DU to Bar Council of India on May 27, informing that varsity has announced exam for under graduates and other streams, which are going to commence from June 7.





“She has particularly referred to the planned examination for LL.B (all years) which is to commence on June 10 in OBE (open-book exam) blended mode,” the bar body noted.





She has specifically asked if any general instructions have been issued by the BCI or are in the pipeline for the Law Departments in the Central Universities, it noted.





The BCI added that it had decided not to issue any guideline with regard to holding of examination for intermediate semester or final semester students of law since it''s last last year guidelines were challenged before the courts and some universities wanted to depart from the guidelines and adopt their own protocol for holding the examination.





“However, in view of enquiries pouring in the office of BCI like the above letters particularly, the one sent by Prof Vandana inquiring about guidelines, if any, issued by the regulator i.e. BCI with regard to LL.B examination, the council was of the view that a high level committee of noted academicians/Vice-Chancellors be constituted and requested to deliberate on this issue and suggest a consensual mode for holding examination/evaluation and promotion for intermediate semester law students should be formulated,” it said.