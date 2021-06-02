Yogi's 'Elderline' project gets overwhelming response

Lucknow :

The Yogi Adityanath government's 'Elderline' project that is designed to extend emotional support, healthcare and legal aid to senior citizens in Uttar Pradesh, is now receiving overwhelming response from the target beneficiaries.





The helpline, 14567, now receives as many as 80 to 90 actionable calls on a daily basis from various districts of Uttar Pradesh ranging from Noida to Ballia.





The toll-free helpline facility was made operational in Uttar Pradesh on May 14 to extend complete support to the elderly citizens across all 75 districts.





Amid the prevailing pandemic, Uttar Pradesh became the first state in the country to extend emotional care and support, health and legal assistance to the elderly through the call centres which remain functional from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The state government in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, has effectively implemented the scheme throughout the state.





All queries pertaining to information on old age homes, physiotherapy units, health related, mental health related and legal issues are being addressed promptly, thereby ensuring quick redressal of grievances as directed by the state government. The Elderline facility has been operationalized with the assistance of Tata Trusts and the NSE foundation.





In Kasganj district, a hungry and homeless 70-year-old elderly woman was provided the comfort of an Old Age Home.





Some people had informed about the plight of the woman by dialling the helpline, after which the field response leader reached the spot and with the help of the local police and Tehsildar, the elderly woman was taken to an old age home.





'Elderline' also helped a 70-year-old ex-serviceman stranded and stuck at the Chandausi Bus stand for almost one and a half months, to reach his home.





The elderly man identified as Mahesh Kumar Rastogi, an ex-serviceman who had come to meet his daughter from Khatima, Uttarakhand, was refused by the daughter to enter her house, after which he had no option but to remain at the Chandausi bus stand.





He was helped by the Elderline Team in going back to his home and was also provided food.