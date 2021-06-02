UP: LPG cylinder explosion leads to house collapse, 8 dead

Gonda :

Eight people, including three children, have been killed when a double-storey house in Tikri village here collapsed after an LPG cylinder explosion, police said on Wednesday.





Seven people have been grievously injured in the Tuesday night incident and they have been rushed to Lucknow for better treatment, officials said.





"The LPG cylinder exploded in the house of one Nurul Hasan around 10 pm on Tuesday which led to the double-storey house to collapse. Eight people died in the incident while seven others were seriously injured," District Magistrate Markandey Shahi said.





The deceased have been identified as Nisar Ahmad (35), Rubina Bano (32), Shamshad (28), Sairunisha (35), Shahbaz (14), Noori Saba (12), Meraj (11) and Mohammad Shoeab (2).





Superintendent of Police, Santosh Kumar Mishra said personnel of the force immediately reached the spot after receiving information of the incident on its helpline.





"Forensic teams are collecting samples from the site and a probe has been ordered into the incident."





Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and directed officials to provide good treatment to the injured. He asked the district magistrate to probe the cause of the incident and submit the report to the government.