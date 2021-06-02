Cancelling Class 12 exams a big relief: Kejriwal

New Delhi :

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday that Class 12 board exams will not take place this year for the CBSE and CISCE students, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been pushing for cancelling board exams, termed the decision "a big relief".





After chairing a high-level meeting on Tuesday evening, PM Modi said: "Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth."





Reacting to the development, Kejriwal wrote on Twitter: "I am glad that Class 12 exams have been cancelled. All of us were very worried about the health of our children. A big relief."





Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted: "The insistence on conducting the examination was taking a toll on the safety of the children."





As the national capital has been battling the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic since March this year, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has been pushing for cancellation of board exams. Recently, after a meeting with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on this issue, Manish Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister in Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet has demanded that exams should not be conducted without vaccination of students.





Now, the CBSE and CISCE will be releasing the criteria for assessment. The government said that it will be a well-defined, objective method that will ensure timely results. Recently, CISCE and CBSE schools were asked to submit data of class 12 students' performance in classes 11, 10, and 9.