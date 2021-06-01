Jammu and Kashmir sees 1,895 new Covid cases, 32 deaths

Jammu :

Officials said that 633 cases and 17 deaths were reported from the Jammu division and 1,262 cases and 15 deaths from the Kashmir division, while 3,682 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

So far, 292,360 have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 255,145 have recovered, and 3,939 have succumbed.

The total number of active cases is 33,276 out of which 12,229 are from the Jammu division and 21,047 from the Kashmir division.