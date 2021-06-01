1971 Indo-Pak war altered geography of South Asian sub-continent: Navy Chief

New Delhi :

The 1971 Indo-Pak war shaped the course of not just India's history but also altered the geography of the South Asian sub-continent, said the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh on Monday. Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh was speaking at a virtual conference organised by the Indian High Commission in London on Monday.





Recounting the Indian Navy's attack on Karachi Harbour in 1975, Admiral Singh said, "1971 Indo-Pak war was a landmark event, which shaped the course of not just India's history but also altered the geography of South Asian sub-continent. Maritime facets of the war marked the Indian Navy's coming of age and established its credentials as a force to reckon with."





In December 1971, the Indian Armed Forces secured a decisive and historic victory over the Pakistan Army, which led to the creation of a Nation - Bangladesh and also resulted in the largest military surrender after World War - II.