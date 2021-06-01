Navjot Singh Sidhu to meet Congress panel on Punjab today

New Delhi :

Following the first round of meeting on Monday between the three-membered panel, constituted by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to resolve differences among its leaders in Punjab Congress, and 25 MLAs, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu is expected to attend the meeting on Tuesday at 11:30 am. The panel constituted by the Congress president to resolve differences among its leaders in Punjab Congress held its first meeting on Monday with 25 MLAs at the party's 'war room' at 15, Gurdwara Rakabganj road in the national capital (GRG).





The committee is seeking to resolve differences between Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and his former cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu and to tackle factionalism in the state unit ahead of next year's assembly polls. Sidhu had on May 21 targeted the Punjab Chief Minister over the 2015 sacrilegious incidents involving Guru Granth Sahib and the killing of two people in police firing.





"To know what is right and not to do it is the worst cowardice," he had tweeted. On April 27, Amarinder Singh had challenged Sidhu to contest polls against him from Patiala.





The Punjab Chief Minister had said that indiscipline would not be tolerated in the party at any cost and that if Sidhu wanted to contest against him then he is free to do so, but that would only lead to Sidhu meeting the fate of General JJ Singh who lost his security deposit in the election. He had also asked Sidhu to clearly spell out whether he is a member of the Congress party or not.





Responding to Amarinder Singh's remarks, Sidhu had said that he was only "fighting for justice"."Efforts to derail Punjab's conscience will fail ... my soul is Punjab, and Punjab's soul is Guru Granth Sahib Ji. Our fight is for justice and punishing the guilty. An assembly seat is not even worth discussion in the same breath!" Sidhu had said in a tweet. Yesterday, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said that the meeting was for 'manthan'. "It's not about an individual but Punjab and Congress. Meetings will take for at least three days. MLAs, MPs and senior leaders will meet during this time and see how to strengthen the party."





Jakhar told the media that the issue will be resolved soon and that everyone is expressed their opinion in the meeting. "Few people try to find opportunities among hardships, they shall also be exposed. Those who had backstabbed that will be accounted for also so that the party can benefit and contest the upcoming elections unitedly."





Panel member JP Aggarwal on Monday said there are no differences. "Today (Monday) we have talked to 25 MLAs. There are no differences. There was no talk on the leadership of Captain Amarinder Singh. Everyone has said their point. There are small issues to be resolved. We will give our report. Tomorrow (June 1), Navjot Singh Sidhu will come," he said.