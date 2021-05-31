Delhi's daily Covid positivity rate below 1 per cent, lowest since March 19

New Delhi :

The city's positivity rate -- the proportion of samples tested returning positive -- on March 19 was reported at 0.93 per cent, while the daily number of Covid cases on the day was 716.

Delhi's daily positivity rate remained below 5 per cent since May 21. The World Health Organization says a positivity rate under 5 per cent indicates that the outbreak within a population is under control.

Delhi on Monday reported 648 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the third straight day that Delhi's daily cases were reported below the 1k mark.

Delhi reported 86 deaths, below 100 daily deaths for the second straight day. Delhi's daily death count was reduced to below 100 on Sunday (78), which was the lowest since March 12.

With continued reduction in daily Covid cases, Delhi's active cases have reduced to 11,040, similarly the number of patients in home isolation have also declined to 5,374, according to the Delhi Government health bulletin issued on Monday.

With 471 fresh recoveries, Delhi's total Covid recoveries are 6,32,230, while the number of total positive cases so far rose to 6,46,348.