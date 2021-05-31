GST return filing deadline for May extended till June 26

New Delhi :

The development comes on the basis of the recommendations of the GST Council, which, in its 43rd meeting on May 28, had decided to extend certain compliance relaxations on account of Covid-19.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said that for composition taxpayers, the due date for furnishing annual return in 'Form GSTR-4' for FY 2020-21 would has been extended to July 31.

Further, among other relaxations, the Finance Ministry has also extended the due date for furnishin 'Form ITC-04' (intimation of goods sent on job work) for the quarter ending March till June 6.