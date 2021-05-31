'Zero vaccine policy acting like dagger in Mother India's heart', alleges Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi :

''The zero vaccine policy of the Modi government is acting like a dagger in Mother India's heart. Sad truth,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.





''One man and his arrogance + One virus and its mutants,'' he said in another tweet, citing a report that claimed that ''97 percent of Indians are poorer post-COVID''.





Gandhi has been critical of the Modi government's handling of the COVID pandemic and its vaccine policy.





The BJP has accused the Congress of spreading misinformation and fear on vaccination as part of a campaign against the Modi government.





It said Gandhi should rather be concerned about the Congress-ruled states as they have not been able lift their quota from vaccine producers.